$0.29 EPS Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Constellium reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 115.38%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

CSTM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,044. Constellium has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,354,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,358,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after buying an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 6.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

