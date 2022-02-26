$0.25 EPS Expected for Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.23. Navigator posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navigator in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 85,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 45,592 shares in the last quarter.

NVGS stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 96,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,862. Navigator has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $574.03 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

