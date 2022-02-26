$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bridge Investment Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridge Investment Group.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

