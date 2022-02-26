-$0.20 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Viking Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 48.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $268.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

