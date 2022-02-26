-$0.16 EPS Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). CarLotz reported earnings of ($1.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

LOTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.20. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 3,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 486,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 126,302 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 472,771 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

