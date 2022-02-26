-$0.12 EPS Expected for Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Surgalign’s earnings. Surgalign reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgalign will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Surgalign.

Several analysts recently commented on SRGA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 target price on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

SRGA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,719,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,741. Surgalign has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

In related news, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $99,999.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign in the second quarter worth $39,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

