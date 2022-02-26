-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Impinj reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

PI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $27,226.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $413,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,619,765 in the last ninety days. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.66. 149,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

