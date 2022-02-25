Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $164.52

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 164.52 ($2.24) and traded as low as GBX 149 ($2.03). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 150 ($2.04), with a volume of 88,881 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 160.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

