ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.64 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $54.58 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 909.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 387,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $27,139,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,033,234 shares of company stock valued at $361,859,891 over the last 90 days. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 266,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 103,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

