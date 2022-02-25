Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,214,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,435 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $818,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 11.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 169,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 31.33%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,580. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

