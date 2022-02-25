Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. Approximately 2,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 413,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Craig Hallum began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,674,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth $7,350,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Zeta Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 5,995,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 492,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

