ZB Token (ZB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $963,746.00

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $68.91 million and approximately $963,746.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00108319 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

