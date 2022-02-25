Zano Trading Down 5.6% This Week (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 25th. Zano has a total market cap of $10.80 million and $129,742.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,850.78 or 0.99915199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00065462 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00234721 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00138900 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00286763 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,080,749 coins and its circulating supply is 11,051,249 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

