Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

MGNI opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. Magnite has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $505,950. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Magnite by 10.7% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after buying an additional 689,659 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,083,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Magnite by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,618,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 233,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magnite by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,412,000 after buying an additional 525,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

