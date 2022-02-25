Zacks Investment Research Upgrades American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to “Hold”

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

Shares of ACC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. 41,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,280. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

