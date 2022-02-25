Zacks Investment Research Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Sell

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OM. Cowen reduced their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.72. Outset Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,080 shares of company stock worth $4,848,290 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $92,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 834,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,270,000 after purchasing an additional 621,005 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

