Zacks Investment Research Lowers Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) to Hold

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 55.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.