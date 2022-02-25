Zacks Investment Research Lowers Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Hold

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GLPEY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Shares of GLPEY stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,199. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

