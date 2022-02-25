Zacks Investment Research Lowers Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) to Hold

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

BTEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,773,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,778. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.84. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

