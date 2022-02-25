Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.86.

VINC opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

In related news, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $64,629.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,269 shares of company stock worth $125,024 over the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 235,481 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $628,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

