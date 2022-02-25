Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $888.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.19%.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 187.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 852,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

