Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ironSource (NYSE:IS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

Get ironSource alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IS. Macquarie upgraded ironSource from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ironSource has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

IS opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. ironSource has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ironSource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 37.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,627,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,564 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 9,773.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,108,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,807 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ironSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,824,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ironSource by 51.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,483,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,699,000 after buying an additional 4,254,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ironSource (IS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.