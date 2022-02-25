Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

PFBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 133,394 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,179 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

