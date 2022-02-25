Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,961 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 8,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,536. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $95.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

