Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.10. 3D Systems posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 3D Systems.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,482,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,394. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.21. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,326 shares of company stock valued at $493,712. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 143.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

