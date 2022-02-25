Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.00 million and the highest is $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wolfspeed.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.98 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of WOLF traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.10. 1,306,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.00. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $75.06 and a 12-month high of $142.33.

About Wolfspeed (Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolfspeed (WOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.