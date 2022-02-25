Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

IS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 113,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,719,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. ironSource has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $10,897,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $187,956,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.63% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

