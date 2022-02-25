Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $0.77. eHealth reported earnings of $2.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.54. 15,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

