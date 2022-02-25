Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $442.25 Million

Brokerages predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $442.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $454.30 million. AdvanSix reported sales of $376.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 79,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 382,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,079. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

