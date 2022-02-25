Zacks: Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $270.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.17 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $267.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of STRA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.05. The company had a trading volume of 183,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,530. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $94.84.

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

