Zacks: Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 282,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.57.
PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.
