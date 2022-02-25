Zacks: Analysts Expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 136,100 shares of company stock worth $613,452 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 282,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

