Zacks: Analysts Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.12). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Owlet.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Owlet stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth $17,004,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new position in Owlet during the fourth quarter valued at $3,813,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,895,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owlet (Get Rating)

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

