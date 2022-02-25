Zacks: Analysts Expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $591.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will report $591.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $691.00 million and the lowest is $531.00 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $379.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

MUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,423,000 after acquiring an additional 91,067 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUR opened at $32.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

