Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. Luna Innovations posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

LUNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 million, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.08. Luna Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

