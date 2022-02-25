Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.45. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HBT opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $541.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HBT Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

