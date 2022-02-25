Zacks: Analysts Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.47. Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

FBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

