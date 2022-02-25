Zacks: Analysts Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.19. F.N.B. posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,172,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,417. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

