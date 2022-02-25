Zacks: Analysts Expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $7.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Constellium during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Constellium by 701.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 860,125 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Constellium has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

