Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). SmileDirectClub reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

SDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 70,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,726,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 15.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

