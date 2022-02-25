Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to Post $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.50. Regal Rexnord reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $11.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRX opened at $155.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

