Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.69 billion to $10.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after buying an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,279,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.58. The stock had a trading volume of 11,820,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,592. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.33. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

