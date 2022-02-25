Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.
A number of research firms have commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.74.
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
