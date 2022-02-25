Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTRP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 67,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

About Field Trip Health (Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.