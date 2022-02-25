Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.03. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 235.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 30,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $39.24 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

