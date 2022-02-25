Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Stake Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 178.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 152.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 59.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 27.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

