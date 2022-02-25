Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $65,400.00.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $349.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

