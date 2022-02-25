Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 180,682 shares.The stock last traded at $20.80 and had previously closed at $20.97.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

