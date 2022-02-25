Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. Xperi has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xperi will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xperi by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 207,312 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 97,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Xperi by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 329,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth $794,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

