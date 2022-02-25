XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPEL were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 8.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $68.96. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,388. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,089,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,229,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,800 shares of company stock worth $20,292,830 over the last 90 days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

