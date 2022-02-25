Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Insider Steven Prestrelski Sells 11,228 Shares of Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 269,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,573,000. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

