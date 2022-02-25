Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,063 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

XENE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $29.21 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,957,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.